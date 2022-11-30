Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

