Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 14,100 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Bunge worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,160,000 after acquiring an additional 81,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bunge by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249,813 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BG. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

Bunge Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $104.16 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.