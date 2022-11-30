GateToken (GT) Achieves Market Cap of $392.67 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00021222 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $392.67 million and $1.20 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,090.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010709 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035996 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00247791 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003645 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.61735553 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,122,064.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

