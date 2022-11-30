Geegoopuzzle (GGP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.15 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $923.29 million and $31.15 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for about $6.16 or 0.00036480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform.

