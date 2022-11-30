Geegoopuzzle Price Down 0.1% This Week (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $923.15 million and approximately $31.80 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.15 or 0.00037321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

