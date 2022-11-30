General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 355.6% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAM traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $38.27. 2,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,814. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $45.53.

General American Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.83%.

In other news, insider Anang K. Majmudar purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $32,461.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 2,899 shares of company stock worth $76,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 75.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 192,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 82,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

