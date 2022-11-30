General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

