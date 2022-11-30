Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC owned 4.44% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Income Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. Generation Income Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -20.09%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

