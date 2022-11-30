GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $364.35 million and approximately $434,988.74 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

