GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,500 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the October 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

GOVX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. 168,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,077,223. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.93. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GeoVax Labs by 112.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 291,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 413,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GeoVax Labs by 160.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 643,897 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the third quarter worth about $366,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

