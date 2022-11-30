GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,500 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the October 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GeoVax Labs Price Performance
GOVX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. 168,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,077,223. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.93. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
Featured Articles
