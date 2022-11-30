Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Down 4.6%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 70,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,837,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Geron Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $865.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

Institutional Trading of Geron

About Geron

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 281,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 202,533 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

