Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Down 4.6%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 70,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,837,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.
Geron Trading Down 4.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $865.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.
Institutional Trading of Geron
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geron (GERN)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.