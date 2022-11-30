Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.32. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 15,541 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$42.19 million and a PE ratio of -5.61.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

