Gnosis Trading 10.6% Higher This Week (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $235.39 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for approximately $91.25 or 0.00535053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

