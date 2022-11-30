Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 851.1% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

Shares of GAMC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 1,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Golden Arrow Merger has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Arrow Merger

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAMC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 9,270.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 472.0% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

