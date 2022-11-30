Golden Goose Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $46,465.57 and $180.95 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

