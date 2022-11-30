Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.56) to GBX 1,030 ($12.32) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

