Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.56) to GBX 1,030 ($12.32) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43.
About Grafton Group
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grafton Group (GROUF)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.