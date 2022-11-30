Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Down to $23.74

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $23.04. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 631 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GRBK shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities downgraded Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

About Green Brick Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

