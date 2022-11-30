Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Down to $23.74

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $23.04. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 631 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on GRBK shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities downgraded Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.
Green Brick Partners Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27.
Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.