Grin 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.29 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. Grin has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,870.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00464966 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00118375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00827839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00666161 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00250240 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

