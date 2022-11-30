Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

