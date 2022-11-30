GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,771. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Get GSR II Meteora Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of GSR II Meteora Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $17,237,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,853 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,916,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 315.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,263,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 959,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,213,000.

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.