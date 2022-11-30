Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.00 and last traded at C$40.00, with a volume of 3802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.77. The company has a market cap of C$959.55 million and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

