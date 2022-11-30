Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Update

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Guild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at $328,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 77.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Guild during the third quarter worth $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guild by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guild by 30.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guild by 837.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 70,539 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guild Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

GHLD stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. Guild has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $702.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. Guild had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $261.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Guild will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

