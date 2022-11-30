Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,288,329 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 102,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Halliburton worth $291,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Halliburton by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Halliburton by 161.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.99.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

HAL stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

