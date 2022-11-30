Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of C$1.31 and a 12 month high of C$2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$201.32 million and a PE ratio of 46.33.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

