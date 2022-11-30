Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given New GBX 25 Price Target at Barclays

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 25 ($0.30) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.26) to GBX 17 ($0.20) in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.