Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HMDPF remained flat at 16.35 during trading on Wednesday. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12-month low of 9.12 and a 12-month high of 16.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 12.82.

Hammond Power Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0761 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells custom electrical engineered magnetics, standard electrical dry-types, cast resins, liquid filled transformers, and wound magnetic products for electrical and electronic industries. The company offers autotransformers, buck-boost transformers, control transformers, distribution transformers, drive isolation transformers, encapsulated transformers, furnace transformers, multi-pulse transformers, pad mounted transformers, regulating transformers, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations.

