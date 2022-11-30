Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
HEIT opened at GBX 123 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.28. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 123 ($1.47).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile
Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
