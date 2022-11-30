Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $3.50 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condire Management LP boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,978,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,342,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after buying an additional 10,543,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,318,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after buying an additional 1,690,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.