Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 114,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,976,819 shares.The stock last traded at $3.63 and had previously closed at $3.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

