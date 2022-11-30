Head-To-Head Comparison: BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) vs. S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BayCom and S&T Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayCom $92.88 million 2.59 $20.69 million $1.94 9.56 S&T Bancorp $353.87 million 4.07 $110.34 million $3.01 12.28

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BayCom. BayCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A S&T Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BayCom and S&T Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BayCom currently has a consensus target price of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.81%. S&T Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.40%. Given BayCom’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BayCom is more favorable than S&T Bancorp.

Dividends

BayCom pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. BayCom pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&T Bancorp pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares BayCom and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayCom 22.02% 7.98% 0.94% S&T Bancorp 32.04% 9.97% 1.27%

Risk & Volatility

BayCom has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.3% of BayCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of BayCom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats BayCom on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 73 banking branches and 5 loan production offices located in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

