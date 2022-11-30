HedgeTrade Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.90 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $41.90 million and approximately $2,177.90 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.34 or 0.06752431 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.00502888 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,161.13 or 0.30588025 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

