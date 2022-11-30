HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €79.95 ($82.42) and last traded at €80.15 ($82.63). Approximately 21,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €82.10 ($84.64).

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($61.86) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($69.07) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €69.83.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

