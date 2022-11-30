Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20-7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.96-2.04 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. 14,604,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,637,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.15.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

