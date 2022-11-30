Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 50,971 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,611,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,922,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 366.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 134,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 106,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

