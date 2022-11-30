Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 739.7% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HXGBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,620. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

