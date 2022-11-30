HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) versus biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Head-To-Head Survey

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -565.53% -42.35% -22.79% biote N/A -20.05% 5.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

HEXO has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HEXO and biote’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $146.20 million 0.68 -$845.90 million ($2.33) -0.07 biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A

biote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HEXO and biote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 2 4 1 0 1.86 biote 0 0 4 0 3.00

HEXO currently has a consensus target price of $0.72, suggesting a potential upside of 330.72%. biote has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 152.46%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than biote.

Summary

biote beats HEXO on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names. HEXO Corp. has a strategic alliance with Tilray Brands, Inc. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changed its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

