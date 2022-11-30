Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,800 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,260,000.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SNLN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,719. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.