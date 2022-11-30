Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) CEO Purchases $994,590.00 in Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $994,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,261.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of HLMN stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. 1,375,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,890. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 750.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLMN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

