Hive 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.30 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. Hive has a total market cap of $172.53 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00002138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009497 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06786181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00510171 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Hive

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 472,834,029 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

