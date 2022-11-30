holoride Self Reported Market Cap Tops $28.26 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. holoride has a market capitalization of $28.26 million and approximately $217,025.48 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.05912811 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $386,884.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

