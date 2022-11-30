Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,309.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,949. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

