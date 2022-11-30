Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$12.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.01 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.83-1.93 EPS.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 4.6 %

HRL stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 78,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,187. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 153.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

