Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to $12.6-12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.95 billion.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,058,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

