Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.83-1.93 EPS.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 153.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

