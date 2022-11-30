Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Shares Gap Down to $48.19

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.19, but opened at $46.73. Hormel Foods shares last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 16,226 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $57,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hormel Foods by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 971,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after buying an additional 736,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

