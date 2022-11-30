HSBC Lowers Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) to Reduce

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Proximus from €14.00 ($14.43) to €12.00 ($12.37) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Proximus from €13.90 ($14.33) to €13.30 ($13.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Proximus from €21.50 ($22.16) to €12.50 ($12.89) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Proximus from €14.50 ($14.95) to €13.70 ($14.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.88.

OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. Proximus has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

