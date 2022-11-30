Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Lowered by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,407,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,710 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares makes up 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $113,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 526,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,150,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

