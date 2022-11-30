Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of HBANM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. 4,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $26.54.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3563 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBANM)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.