Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HBANM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. 4,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3563 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANM Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

