Huobi Token (HT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Billion

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $6.89 or 0.00040858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $24.24 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.23 or 0.06759364 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00506122 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.74 or 0.30780400 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

