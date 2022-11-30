HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $82.20

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.20 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 82.20 ($0.98), with a volume of 224116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.70 ($1.01).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.88.

About HydrogenOne Capital Growth

(Get Rating)

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.